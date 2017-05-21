Thursday JAMB Results For May 18th 2017 Released/Out – Check Now

We’re pleased to announce that the JAMB Results for Candidates who took UTME on 18th May have been released and you can now check yours right now.

This observation was made by the Ngyab Team, after several candidates of 18th May, confirmed to us that they have indeed seen their results.

Please note that all results may not have been released and you should not panic about that. Just be patient with JAMB and soon enough, you will get your result or an appropriate response.

If you wrote on 13th, 15th, 16th, 17th or 18th you can now recheck your results using the full procedures we posted. Please click here to access the JAMB Result Checking Procedures.

Goodluck to you all.

