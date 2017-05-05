Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Diego Costa: Chelsea fans turn on Blues striker after reported interest from China – Daily Star

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Star

Diego Costa: Chelsea fans turn on Blues striker after reported interest from China
Daily Star
Costa has been linked with a £76m move to the Chinese Super League when the transfer window reopens. The Spain hitman has scored 19 Premier League goals this season to put Chelsea on the verge of the title. But it doesn't seem to hold much weight …
Tianjin Quanjian scotch Diego Costa $100 million transfer rumoursThe Indian Express
Diego Costa to China? Tianjin Quanjian deny rumours of a move for the Chelsea starGoal.com

all 81 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.