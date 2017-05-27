Tiger Woods: I Want To Play Professional Golf Again

Tiger Woods has reiterated his desire to play professional golf again but admitted his latest injury lay-off will leave him unable to “twist” for three months.

The 14-time major winner underwent fusion surgery on his back just over a month ago to alleviate “ongoing pain in his back and leg”.

Woods has not played competitively since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic at the start of February due to back spasms.

The 41-year-old was expected to be out for around six months after the operation and, despite a “positive” long-term prognosis, that appears to remain the case.

“My surgeon and physiotherapist say the operation was successful,” a statement on the former world number one’s official website read.

“It’s just a matter of not screwing up and letting it fuse. I’m walking and doing my exercises, and taking my kids to and from school. All I can do is take it day by day. There’s no hurry.

“But, I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again.

“Presently, I’m not looking ahead. I can’t twist for another two and a half to three months. Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. I am concentrating on short-term goals.”

The post Tiger Woods: I Want To Play Professional Golf Again appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

