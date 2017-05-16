Cannes Film Festival 2017: Eight things to look out for – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Cannes Film Festival 2017: Eight things to look out for
BBC News
Stars from around the world are heading to Cannes for the prestigious film festival, celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. Julianne Moore, Robert Pattinson, Jake Gyllenhaal and Emma Thompson are among those set to be walking the red carpet.
Tight security, an airbrushing scandal and high movie anticipation at the 70th Cannes Film Festival
11 films to watch at this year's Cannes Film Festival
Why the Netflix-Cannes Clash Couldn't Be Avoided
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!