Tight security as Osinbajo visits Katsina, Emir’s palace

Security is tight in and around Katsina metropolis following the arrival of the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for a one-day working visit to the state.

The joint security personnel have been posted to various strategic places in the state capital, Katsina, including the Emir’s palace.

A combined team of armed soldiers and mobile police has been posted to the Emirs palace, Government House and the State Secretariat where the Acting President is expected to visit.

Some of the security personnel were seen patrolling major streets of Katsina metropolis, while others were stationed at selected roundabouts in the ancient city.

Armed soldiers and policemen were also seen at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport where the Acting President’s aircraft had landed.

The one-day is for the Acting President to launch the Pilot Edition of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Clinic for viable enterprises in the state.

The event is organised by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) under the Federal Ministry of Commerce and Industries.

The Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir, who welcomed Osinbajo, has urged the Federal Government to extend the Kaduna-Kano rail line to Katsina to boost economic and industrial activities in the state.

Kabir made the call on Thursday when the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace.

The Emir said “at present, the railway line terminates in Kano, but I am calling on the Federal Government to extend it to Katsina.

“Extension of the rail line will assist in boosting socio-economic activities in Katsina State.”

The monarch also said that Katsina State had always been peaceful and the people were hospitable, stressing that the railway line would be accepted by the entire people of the state.

He stressed the need for peaceful coexistence among people, irrespective of their religious and ethnic affiliations.

The Emir also urged the Federal Government to upgrade the Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport in Katsina.

He said an upgrade would also assist in enhancing economic activities in the state.

Responding, the Acting President assured the Emir that the Federal Government would look into the requests.

According to him, the Federal Government will look into the request of the extension of railway line to Katsina.

He explained that plans were already on the way to upgrade six airports in the country to international standard.

Osinbajo commended the Emir for making Katsina State one of the most peaceful states in the federation, noting that the peace enjoyed in the state could not be achieved without the efforts of the traditional rulers and leaders.

He stressed the importance of peace without which no meaningful development could be attained.

Osinbajo was in Katsina State for a one-day working visit.

The one-day event was the launch of a Pilot Edition of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Clinic for viable enterprises in the state.

The event was organised by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), under the Federal Ministry of Commerce and Industries.

The post Tight security as Osinbajo visits Katsina, Emir’s palace appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

