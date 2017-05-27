Pages Navigation Menu

Tight security at APC primary

Posted on May 27, 2017

There is tight security at the venue of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) primary in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

Delegates are still awaiting the accreditation even though reporters have been moved from the National Stadium to the en-bloc.

They were screened at five points of entry to the venue of the shadow polls.

Some of the politicians who came with their supporters were allowed in while their followers remained outside.

The police, civil defence and other private security outfits screened every person allowed to the venue including top politicians.

