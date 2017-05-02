Tightened Security Presence as Sule Lamido is arraigned in Court
There was heavy presence of security operatives in and around Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, on Tuesday morning as the police prepared to arraign a former governor of the state, Sule Lamido. According to the reports from the Premium Times, Mr. Lamido was scheduled to be arraigned at a Dutse High Court on Tuesday morning.…
