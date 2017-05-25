Pages Navigation Menu

Tim Omotosho, Nigerian Pastor slammed with 22 sex charges knows fate June 9

Nigerian Pastor, Tim Omotosho, charged with human trafficking and sexual assault, will know his fate on 9 June at Port Elizabeth Magistrate in South Africa. Alfonso Hatting, Lawyer to the 58 year-old pastor yesterday countered the testimony of a Senior Immigration Officer, Ivan Klaasen, that the pastor was in the country illegally. The matters on […]

