Timaya drops New Audio and Visuals to New Single “Dance” featuring Rudeboy of P-Square | Listen on BN

Fresh out of the Soundbwoy music lab, is another banger by the acclaimed Soundbwoy of Africa, Timaya. This one is titled ‘Dance’ and it features Rudeboy of P-Square; produced by Orbeat. Listen and Download below: Download Watch the video below:

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

