Time To Solve Nigeria’s Power Problem Once and For All,

By New Independence Group In spite of spending over $20 billion in the last 20 years to fix its power challenges, Nigeria has continued its harvest of darkness in return. Only recently, electricity supply plummeed to all-time low for two days as low water levels at the hydro stations and challenges of gas supply hampered power generation. This prompted the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to outline six areas it would focus on going forward.

