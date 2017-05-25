TIME’s List Of The Best TV Shows Out Right Now (And Their Trailers)

Every now and then your stockpile of movies, series and doccies runs dry.

You ask friends and families for suggestions, maybe even head to Google for some inspo, but there are too many opinions with too many ratings and before you have found something to watch you have closed the page.

Well, to make life easier we got hold of TIME’s suggestion of the best TV shows of 2017 so far, so you don’t have to do anything other than find the appropriate place from which to source them.

Ready? Let’s get to it, then:

Big Little Lies, HBO

With drama oozing out of Monterey’s citizens’ every pore, Big Little Lies is a compelling portrait of how suffocating the pursuit of perfection is for women. The seven-episode miniseries sees Nicole Kidman as the suffering spouse trapped in an abusive marriage, and Reese Witherspoon as the sassy, but innocent and protective mother – the perfect winter weekend indulgence.

Catastrophe, Amazon

Going into its third season just means that there’s a whole lot of binge-watching to be done with this one. A story of a married couple that sometimes despises, but generally loves one another goes deeper and darker when Rob, the husband, picks up drinking (again).

There are a whole lot of other catastrophes – hence the name – and even an appearance from Carrie Fisher.

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

If you’re a Margaret Atwood fan then I suggest you take the time to watch this adaption of her 1985 novel of the same name. Depicting the ways in which people slip into tyrannical societies, the story is of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States.

Santa Clarita Diet, Netflix

Drew Barrymore as a zombie? Hell yeah. In this series, zombie Barrymore gets a whole new lease on life after she has died, as she and her husband and fellow realtor, Timothy Olyphant, go down a road of death and destruction. It’s awesomely gruesome.

The Young Pope, HBO

In this drama, Jude Law stars as a tyrannical Pope who loves power more than God. With Diane Keaton beside him, he rules the Vatican which becomes an enchanted, isolated world.

A masterpiece from every point of view, from the soundtrack to the photography, the dialogues, the actors’ performances, it’s not to be missed.

Damn, what a great list.

There are a few more, so check TIME’s full list here.

