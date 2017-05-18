The hero who helped apprehend Times Square killer – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
The hero who helped apprehend Times Square killer
Daily Mail
A fast-acting bystander helped police capture the out-of-control motorist accused of mowing down more than 20 pedestrians – and killing one – in Times Square in New York City on Thursday. Ken Bradix, 47, was at his job as Door Host Supervisor of the …
