Timi Frank Lauds Ganduje, Kano Lawmakers Over Sanusi

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has commended Kano state Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the members of the state House of Assembly for allowing peace to reign by suspending attempt to probe the EmirKano Muhammad Sanusi II.



Frank said the maturity displayed by Governor Ganduje led state government and the state lawmakers in the face of emerging crisis has shown quality of the calibal of people at the helms of affairs in the state.



A statement signed by the deputy publicity secretary, Timi Frank, yesterday in Abuja, also thanked the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, former Heads of state, Northern Governors forum, Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and the business mogul Alhaji Aliko Dangote, for their prompt intervention when he called on them to do so.



Recall that Comrade Timi Frank had issued a statement on Friday, May 12, begging the Kano state governor and other top state government functionaries not to promote any move that will lead to the dethronement of the popular Emir, saying such could become a bad precedence against traditional institutions in the state and the country at large.



Frank also appealed to the respected Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji and other traditional leaders in the country, Northern Governors Forum and other elders in the region to intervene in the crises.



But while commending all the stakeholders involved in the peaceful resolution of the crises, Frank expressed confidence that the relationship between the Kano Emirate and the state government would be cemented for the good of the state.



He said: “Governor Ganduje and Emir Sanusi have shown to the world that there is no crisis that can not be resolved amicably, even though, this might not go down well with some agents of crisis who benefit more when a good leader is brought down.



“What has transpired in Kano is a good precedent that other States of the federation and the country need to emulate whenever there is raging crisis in the polity.



“I also call on Governor Ganduje, Emir Sanusi and the state lawmakers to use this opportunity to open a new chapter in the state that bring about improvement in the living standard of the good people of Kano and Nigeria at large.”

