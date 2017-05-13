Tinubu applauds Obasa on leadership qualities

By Ebun Sessou

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress,APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa for his leadership of the House saying he has been able to coordinate the House appropriately.

Tinubu gave the commendation recently at the Stakeholders’ Meeting which took place at the Lagos APC secretariat, ACME road, Ikeja.

Addressing the party leaders and followers at the on-going local government elections party primaries in the state, Tinubu said that, the level of maturity and purposeful leadership by the Assembly Speaker which brought about the defection of six lawmakers from the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the APC is not in doubt. He also commended Obasa for ensuring peace and tranquility in the House which has engendered smooth relationship with Executive arm of government.

The post Tinubu applauds Obasa on leadership qualities appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

