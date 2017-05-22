Tinubu bankrolls repatriation of Moji Olaiya’s remains to Nigeria

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC on Monday provided the financial resources needed to bring back the remains of Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya from Canada back to Nigeria for burial from Canada where she died last Thursday morning. It was gathered that colleagues of the late actress had approached the APC leader who is also a former governor of Lagos and a patron of the artistes when they hit a brick wall in their attempt to repatriate the remains of the late actress back home. Yomi Fabiyi, secretary of Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) confirmed Asiwaju Tinubu’s assistance in a statement:

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

