Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tinubu breaks silence on Buhari’s health, warns Nigerians

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has warned Nigerians against creating unnecessary tension over the health of President Muhammadu Buhari. Tinubu urged Nigerians to rather stand with the president in prayers instead of using his health to score cheap political game. DAILY POST reports that President Buhari jetted out […]

Tinubu breaks silence on Buhari’s health, warns Nigerians

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.