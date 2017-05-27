Tinubu fails to show up at much-hyped ‘fight’ with Holyfied

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, on Friday, did not attend the much-hyped bout against former Heavyweight World Boxing Champion, Evander Holyfield. The bout was part of events organised to mark Lagos States 50th anniversary celebrations. Tinubu sent an apology to the audience and Holyfield through Lagos state Governor, Akinwumi Ambode, […]

Tinubu fails to show up at much-hyped ‘fight’ with Holyfied

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

