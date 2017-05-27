Tinubu, Jagaban vs Holyfield in boxing ring for Lagos @ 50

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Ebun Sessou

One of the events lined-up for the grand finale of Lagos at 50 is a novelty boxing match between former Governor of Lagos, 63-year-old Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and 54-year-old former world heavyweight champion, Evander Holyfield holding at Eko Atlantic today.

The event was meant to raise funds for the less privileged in the society.

According to Holyfield who arrived the country Wednesday: “This is about giving back to the society. In giving back to the society, I am here to say I got a “Real Deal Promotion.”

Holyfield also noted that he will be on the lookout for Nigerian youths who are determined to get to the top in boxing.

Also, the celebration will feature a historic gala night that would have a rich blend of good music and the best of Lagos cuisine, photo exhibition and the unveiling of a special coffee table book that captures the essence of Lagos through the lenses of 50 accomplished photographers.

Meanwhile other activities held to commemorate the state’s 50th anniversary included the Special State Executive Council Session as well as the Judiciary and House of Assembly Special Parliamentary Sessions.

Lagos State, “the land of opportunities.” as fondly called, since creation 50 years ago today, has indeed grown from “Eko for Show” to “Eko for Gold” where dreams and aspirations are being actualized.

According to the State’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, the anniversary has been used to showcase and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the state.

Activities included Special Musical Play tagged “Wakaa”, a three-day Broadway Musical Concert tagged “FELA” which featured the life and times of the Afrobeat creator, Fela Anikulapo Kuti. A Boat Regatta parade, a Jazz Meets Fashion, a Special Workers’ Day celebration by both active and retired civil servants at the Agege Stadium. Lagos Carnival, Eyo Festival.

Other activities were a Special State Executive Council Session for all former Governors of the State joined by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in council as well as Judiciary and House of Assembly Special parliamentary session and Lagos History Lecture.

Although the 50-day celebration ends today, May 27, the celebration of the State’s Golden Jubilee would continue throughout the year with series of festivals and events to celebrate the State’s rich cultural heritage.

At the just concluded Lagos History Lecture held at Eko Hotels and Suits with the theme: “Lagos: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, “ Governor Akinwunmi Ambode attributed the greatness of the State to its ability to be the melting pot for all cultures, just as he said that the people of the State over the years have distinguished themselves in making others feel home away from home.

