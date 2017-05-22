Tinubu Pays For Repatriation Of Moji Olaiya’s Body

Yomi Fabiyi, Filmmaker and Publicity Secretary, Moji Olaiya Burial Committee posted on Instagram that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has paid for the repatriation of the body of the late Nollywood actress who died last week in Canada. Fabiyi wrote: The Committee after due deliberation consulted our father and a National […]

The post Tinubu Pays For Repatriation Of Moji Olaiya’s Body appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

