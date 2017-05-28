Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tinubu revives coup fears, says some people want to abort Nigeria’s democracy

Posted on May 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu on Sunday urged Nigerians to be vigilant, warning that some persons want to snatch democracy from them. Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said this in his message on Democracy Day and second year of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Tinubu’s comment may not be unconnected […]

Tinubu revives coup fears, says some people want to abort Nigeria’s democracy

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.