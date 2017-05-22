Pages Navigation Menu

Tiwa Savage Calls Out Music Promoter

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mavins First Lady, Singer Tiwa Savage this morning indirectly called out someone who can’t stand the fact that she still has a successful career. Although she didn’t mention any names, she kind of suggested that the person is in the music promotion business and is waiting for her to come and ‘kiss a*s’.

