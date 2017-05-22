Tiwa Savage Calls Out Music Promoter

Mavins First Lady, Singer Tiwa Savage this morning indirectly called out someone who can’t stand the fact that she still has a successful career. Although she didn’t mention any names, she kind of suggested that the person is in the music promotion business and is waiting for her to come and ‘kiss a*s’.

The post Tiwa Savage Calls Out Music Promoter appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

