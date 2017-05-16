Tiwa Savage Exposes Inner Thighs As She Rocks Mini Skirt For One Africa Music Fest Performance | PHOTOS

Mavin and Roc Nation Songstress, Tiwa Savage shared pictures of her outfit to the sold out One Africa Music Fest. The mother of one performed her hit tracks to the natives of London.

The post Tiwa Savage Exposes Inner Thighs As She Rocks Mini Skirt For One Africa Music Fest Performance | PHOTOS appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

