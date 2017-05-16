Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tiwa Savage Exposes Inner Thighs As She Rocks Mini Skirt For One Africa Music Fest Performance | PHOTOS

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mavin and Roc Nation Songstress, Tiwa Savage shared pictures of her outfit to the sold out One Africa Music Fest. The mother of one performed her hit tracks to the natives of London.

The post Tiwa Savage Exposes Inner Thighs As She Rocks Mini Skirt For One Africa Music Fest Performance | PHOTOS appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.