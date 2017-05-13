Pages Navigation Menu

Tiwa Savage is the Cover Star for Parallel Magazine’s upcoming Special Edition | See B.T.S. Photos

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Mavin Records First Lady, Tiwa Savage is set to be unveiled as the cover star for Parallel Magazine‘s second special edition to celebrate the magazine’s one year anniversary. The feature will include stills, motion digital experience, and an in-depth interview with the “All Over” singer about the extraordinary things she has done and is still […]

