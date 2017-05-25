Tiwa Savage: People think you’ll never bounce back after having a child – TheCable
Tiwa Savage, Mavin Records singer, says the African society assumes that a woman, especially one in entertainment, can never “bounce back” after becoming a mother. Savage says she's determined to prove wrong those who hold that assumption.
