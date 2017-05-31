Tiwa Savage trolled for disrespecting ‘Ghana National Flag’ – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Tiwa Savage trolled for disrespecting 'Ghana National Flag'
Vanguard
MAVIN Records First lady, Tiwa Savage, has been trolled by fans for disrespecting Ghana and Ghanaians. The singer came under fire after a video of her dropping the Ghanaian flag on the floor during a performance last Saturday surfaced online.
