Tiwa Savage Under Fire For Disrespecting Ghana Flag [Watch Video]

Mavin artiste, Tiwa Savage, has been slammed by Ghanaians after a video showing her dropping the Ghanaian flag on the floor at a concert in Ghana emerged. According to those who reacted to her Saturday night performance, the way she treated the flag shows she has no respect for her fans and the country. The …

The post Tiwa Savage Under Fire For Disrespecting Ghana Flag [Watch Video] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

