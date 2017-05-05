Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tiwa Savage’s New Photos Will Remind You Of Your Secondary School Crush

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has debuted a cute new hairstyle that makes her look years younger. Pretty Nigerian singer and trendsetter, Tiwa Savage has once again proven that she any hairstyle can fit her face. Make-up artist Juicy Looks By Abby posted new photos of Tiwa in very lovely blonde braids which look wonderful on …

The post Tiwa Savage’s New Photos Will Remind You Of Your Secondary School Crush appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.