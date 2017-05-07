Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

To boost economy, Edo to launch GIS – Guardian (blog)

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

To boost economy, Edo to launch GIS
Guardian (blog)
To enhance economic activities in Edo State, Governor has said the state was gearing to launch its Geographical Information System (GIS), which would facilitate prompt insurance of Certificate of Occupancy and transfer of land titles for business purposes.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.