To those wishing the president dead, he will not die- Olumba

Spiritual leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari will not die in office as predicted by some people.

He disclosed this in Calabar when cautioning those praying and wishing Buhari dead to desist, saying God purposely chose him as president of Nigeria to wage war against corruption.

According to Olumba, Buhari’s government has succeeded in the battle to retrieve Nigeria’s stolen money; but that he must work towards peace and unity of the country.

“When we said at the onset of the administration that those who stole Nigeria’s money will return all, many did not believe us,” he said.

“But the president must pray for God to lead him to apply the recovered loot to the benefit of all Nigerians. Let me repeat that Nigeria is a very well blessed country; to those wishing the president dead, he will not die,” he said.

He further called on Nigerians and investors to have faith in the country.

The post To those wishing the president dead, he will not die- Olumba appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

