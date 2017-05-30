Tobacco kills 7m people, gulps $1.4trn annually – WHO

Tobacco use kills more than seven million people annually and costs over 1.4 trillion dollars in healthcare expenditure and lost productivity, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says. The Director-General of WHO, Dr Margaret Chan, gave the assessment ahead of World No Tobacco Day, marked annually on May 31, and which targets the threats tobacco poses to global development worldwide The UN health agency warned that tobacco’s killer toxins also wreak havoc on the environment.

