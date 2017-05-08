Pages Navigation Menu

Toby Grey Releases New Pictures As She Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday Today

Posted on May 8, 2017

Grey Nation First Lady, Toby Grey stuns in new birthday picture. The sexy singer and song writer who recently release 2 amazing singles title ‘Na u‘ featuring Ex Big Brother Naija house mate Soma and French inspired song ‘Applaudissez‘ is celebrating her 23rd birthday today. The colorful pictures were shot by Amazing Klef and styled […]

