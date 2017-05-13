Today’s Noisemakers: Twitter has found Bobrisky’s look-alike; Anthony Joshua settles the Naija-Ghana jollof wars + we pay homage to Karabo
Every day, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions,…
Read » Today’s Noisemakers: Twitter has found Bobrisky’s look-alike; Anthony Joshua settles the Naija-Ghana jollof wars + we pay homage to Karabo on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!