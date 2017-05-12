Togo FA confirms June friendly with Super Eagles – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Togo FA confirms June friendly with Super Eagles
Daily Post Nigeria
The Togolese Football Federation has confirmed that their national team will take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international friendly match on June 1 in Paris. This was announced via their official Twitter handle on Thursday. The friendly game …
