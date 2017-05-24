Toke Makinwa Gives Exclusive Interview On How She Lost A N20m Deal Because Of Her Failed Marriage

Nigerian media personality and Rhythm FM OAP, Toke Makinwa, has taken to her Instagram page this morning to reveal how news of her failed marriage cost her sponsorship deals, adding that back then, she was distraught but now, she sees the bigger picture. Below is what she wrote; When God is involved, it can never …

The post Toke Makinwa Gives Exclusive Interview On How She Lost A N20m Deal Because Of Her Failed Marriage appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

