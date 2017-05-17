Toke Makinwa In Court For Her Divorce Hearing (Photos)

Toke Makinwa was present in court today over her divorce case with estranged husband, Maje Ayida. According to a witness who was in court;.. The matter was slated for her cross examination by counsel representing her estranged husband. After she got into the witness box, however, counsel representing her husband stated that her husband wasn’t …

