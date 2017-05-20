Tom Hardy Is The New Venom – Empire
Tom Hardy Is The New Venom
Hoping to ride high on the new Spider-Man: Homecoming, Sony has once again started to lay the groundwork for an expanded Spidey universe, albeit one without the same direct Marvel partnership. A movie about alien villain/anti-hero Venom has been in …
