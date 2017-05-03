Tombim Futures I: Emmanuel crashes

By John Egbokhan

Nigeria’s top seed, Sylvester Emmanuel has crashed out of the Tombim Tennis Futures I holding at the Abuja National Stadium.

Playing in the first round of the $25, 000 ITF tournament, Emmanuel, lost in straight sets 4-6, 3-6 to Alessandro Bega of Italy.

It was the first major tournament at home for the Nigerian, since moving to the Pereriba Tennis Academy in Barcelona and despite holding serve to take the first game of the match that lasted over an hour, the world number1160 was however broken back in the third game by his higher ranked European foe

Despite making spirited efforts to get another break, it was the Nigerian who got broken on serve in the eight game by the world number 311, who never looked back from that point, winning the first set 6-4 on the Centre Court of the Package B tennis section of the Abuja National Stadium.

The second set was a more routine one for the third seed Italian, who raced to a 2-0 lead, after breaking Emmanuel on serve but the latter stung him back, with two breaks and held serve to lead 3-2, eliciting celebrations from the crowd, who were enjoying every moment of the unfolding drama on the Centre Court.

But like a revolving chair, Bega broke back in the seventh game after after both players had held serves.

Looking tired, Emmanuel capitulated as Bega got another break, after the Nigerian double-faulted, allowing the Italian to serve out 6-3.

