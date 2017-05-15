Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tonto Dikeh confronts nanny who said she abandoned her at Hospital

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

It seems that a cloud of scandals seems to follow the Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh wherever she goes. Recently, there had been online reports of how Tonto Dikeh allegedly abandoned her son’s nanny in a hospital in Abuja with mysterious circumstances surrounding the real reason for the incident. In a recent development to the story,…

The post Tonto Dikeh confronts nanny who said she abandoned her at Hospital appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.