Tonto Dikeh gives inspirational message to fans (photo) – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Tonto Dikeh gives inspirational message to fans (photo)
NAIJ.COM
Following the recent cases of domestic violence in Nigeria, a lot of battles have been fought by individuals. Nollywood actress who was earlier reported to have allegedly suffered this same fate from her estranged husband, Oladunni Olakunle Churchill …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!