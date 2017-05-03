Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tonto Dikeh reveals how she rescued man thrown out of a speeding Keke-Napep – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Tonto Dikeh reveals how she rescued man thrown out of a speeding Keke-Napep
NAIJ.COM
On Tuesday, May 2, NAIJ.com reported that Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh saved the life of a man who was thrown out of a speeding Tricycle better known as Keke-Napep. The actress who in her post promised to share the photos of the man and his name …
Tonto Dikeh Saves Man Thrown Out Of Speeding TricycleNigerian Bulletin

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.