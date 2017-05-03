Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tonto Dikeh Saves Man Thrown Out Of Speeding Tricycle – Nigerian Bulletin

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Bulletin

Tonto Dikeh Saves Man Thrown Out Of Speeding Tricycle
Nigerian Bulletin
Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh yesterday saved the life of a man who was thrown off a speedy tricycle in Abuja. The actress shared the experience on her instagram account, and posted the photo of the victim. Her post reads: ''I SERVE A LIVING GOD

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.