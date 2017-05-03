Tonto Dikeh Saves Man Thrown Out Of Speeding Tricycle – Nigerian Bulletin
|
Nigerian Bulletin
|
Tonto Dikeh Saves Man Thrown Out Of Speeding Tricycle
Nigerian Bulletin
Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh yesterday saved the life of a man who was thrown off a speedy tricycle in Abuja. The actress shared the experience on her instagram account, and posted the photo of the victim. Her post reads: ''I SERVE A LIVING GOD
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!