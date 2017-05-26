Tonto Dikeh Uses Frog To Give Marital Advice As Fans Blast Her Heavily

Controversial actress Tonto Dikeh has attracted the attacks of her fans on her instagram page as he dishes out marriage and relationship advice supposedly to shade her estranged husband whom she broke up with allegedly for domestic violence and other sundry issues few months ago. The long write up seem not to go well with …

The post Tonto Dikeh Uses Frog To Give Marital Advice As Fans Blast Her Heavily appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

