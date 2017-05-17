Tonto Dikeh son’s nanny claims she was never beaten by her husband – NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.COM
Tonto Dikeh son's nanny claims she was never beaten by her husband
NAIJ.com gathered that popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, may have lied about her marital issues following shocking revelations made by her son's nanny. Tonto Dikeh recently revealed that her marriage to Olakunle Churchill had packed up owing …
Tonto Told Me To Lie, She Was The One Beating Churchill Not Him Says Nanny Of Tonto Dikeh's Son
Tonto Dikeh's Nanny Accuses Her Of Abuse, Beating Husband Churchill [VIDEO]
Tonto Dikeh was fond of hitting Churchill | Former nanny alleges (WATCH)
