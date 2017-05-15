Tonto Dike’s Nanny Makes Shocking Confession About Actress

Nanny to Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike’s son, Andre, Mrs. Mgbechi Enyinnaya, has accused the Nollywood actress of verbal assault and other forms of emotional and psychological torture in the time period she worked for the actress. The 56-year-old nanny who was reported to have been abandoned at a medical facility by the actress while speaking…

The post Tonto Dike’s Nanny Makes Shocking Confession About Actress appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

