Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tony Parker Out For The Playoffs

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker will miss the rest of the playoffs due to a ruptured left quadriceps tendon.

A timetable for Parker’s return will be determined at a later time.

The 34-year-old sustained the injury in the 121-96 win over Rockets in game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Parker went down in the fourth quarter, tried to stand, but couldn’t put pressure on his left leg.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“You never want to see a player injured, especially a guy like TP, who is closing down at the end of his career,” Houston star James Harden said. “He’s been playing well all postseason. It’s tough. We say a prayer for him.”

The post Tony Parker Out For The Playoffs appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.