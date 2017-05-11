Tony Pulis Confirms West Brom’s Interest In Leeds Defender Charlie Taylor

Tony Pulis has confirmed West Brom’s interested in Leeds defender Charlie Taylor – who refused to play last weekend amid interest from the Baggies.

But Pulis has acknowledged luring the 23-year-old from Elland Road to The Hawthorns may prove difficult.

“There’s a lot of clubs interested in Charlie Taylor, we’re not the only one,” he said. “He’s been on our radar for a bit but it could go to a tribunal between the two clubs.

“Our club would rather try to sort out a deal with Leeds if we’re going to do it than go to a tribunal. There’s still a lot of air in that bag before anything’s achieved.

“We’ve not spoken to anybody at Middlesbrough about Ben Gibson and if we had, I still wouldn’t tell you. Seriously though, we’ve not spoken to anyone there.”

Charlie Taylor has made 104 appearances for Leeds in all competitio

