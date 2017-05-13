Pages Navigation Menu

Too Bad! Fulani Herdsmen Cuts Off Man’s Hand In Edo (Graphic Photos)

A man’s hand was chopped off during an attack today by suspected Fulani herdsmen in a community in Edo state.
According to Facebook user, Edoko Wilson Edoko who shared this, the suspected herdsmen went on rampage at Akoko Edo Local Government Area -unleashing mayhem on innocent victims.

