Too Bad! Young Lady Killed & Dumped Inside A Bush By Unknown People In Ughelli, Delta (Photos)

As shared by Regina who lives in Ughelli,Delta state….

‘Oh Life is dis really wat u hold for us? Where humans will kill their fellow human for money n end their race of life untimely. Amrasa Odirin my frnd is dis hw u left without saying good bye? Oh Jesus wat a cruel world! I still remembered u calling me to quarrel me for not inviting to my bday party.I never knew dat will b d last call I will receive from u. It’s still like a dream. Ur death is a big blow to us ur frnds n family. Ur killers think dey are free. As far God is existing may they never go unpunished. Dey will meet with their ends speedily. My dear Rest well till we all shall meet at d feet of our Lord Jesus’.

The post Too Bad! Young Lady Killed & Dumped Inside A Bush By Unknown People In Ughelli, Delta (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

