Toolz, Captain Demuren Welcome Baby Girl ? – Nigerian Bulletin
|
Nigerian Bulletin
|
Toolz, Captain Demuren Welcome Baby Girl ?
Nigerian Bulletin
It seems Media Girl, Tolu Oniru-Demuren popularly known as Toolz and her Pilot Husband, Tunde Demuren have welcomed their first child together. toolz bump and captain.jpg. Hours after sharing a post on their wedding anniversary, Captain Demuren …
“My rock, my ever-smiling Captain…I'm so thankful that He picked you for me” – Toolz & Tunde Demuren Celebrate …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!