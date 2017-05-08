Toolz Narrates How She Tried To Hide Her Baby Bump At Banky W’s Introduction, But Failed. – Information Nigeria
Toolz Narrates How She Tried To Hide Her Baby Bump At Banky W's Introduction, But Failed.
2 days ago, Toolz announced she's expecting a baby with her Captain Husband, Tunde Demuren. The OAP has revealed that she apparently, wanted to keep “hiding-the-bump”, but it failed. She explained that she really wanted to hide the bump at Banky W's …
